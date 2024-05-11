Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 262.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.31. 16,291,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,373,284. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $111.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average of $107.02.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

