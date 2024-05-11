Sonata Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $84.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,122. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

