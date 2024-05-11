Sonata Capital Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,202 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,290 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,071,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,572,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,977,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,871,000 after acquiring an additional 517,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 509,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,861,000 after acquiring an additional 467,209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.62. 580,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,604. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

