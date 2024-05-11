Sonata Capital Group Inc. Acquires 158 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $14,420,000. First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 1,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,126,899 shares of company stock valued at $552,059,793. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.20. 10,749,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,743,942. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $488.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.77. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.45 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

