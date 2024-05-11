SOLVE (SOLVE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $128,588.72

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $13.85 million and approximately $128,588.72 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002217 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

