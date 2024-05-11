SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $80.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SEDG. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.50.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.47. 3,964,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,705. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $315.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,644,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,547,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 939,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,067,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.