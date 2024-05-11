Smog (SMOG) Price Tops $0.0535 on Major Exchanges

Smog (SMOG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. Smog has a total market capitalization of $41.16 million and approximately $270,257.01 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smog token can now be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smog has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Smog Token Profile

Smog’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en.

Smog Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.05225111 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $292,950.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smog should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

