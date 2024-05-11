Smithfield Trust Co Takes Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VLTO stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,801. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $97.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.94.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Several research analysts have commented on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

