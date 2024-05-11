Smithfield Trust Co Sells 40 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,927 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,459. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.70. 853,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,851. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $403.76. The company has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.40.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

