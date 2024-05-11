Smithfield Trust Co Sells 24 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 18.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Broadcom by 7.1% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Broadcom by 57.7% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 11,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 6.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.1 %

Broadcom stock traded up $27.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,332.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,309.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,159.94. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $617.99 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $617.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.