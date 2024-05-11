Smithfield Trust Co Sells 235 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $116.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,122,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,998. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $96.33 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.40 and its 200-day moving average is $113.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market cap of $320.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

