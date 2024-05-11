Smithfield Trust Co Sells 2,044 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Novartis by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Novartis by 69.1% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.07.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.