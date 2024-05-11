Smithfield Trust Co Sells 1,756 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 34.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $794,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.92. 1,635,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,513. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $77.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

