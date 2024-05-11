Smithfield Trust Co Sells 175 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,005 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,591,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124,815 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in American Water Works by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,974,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,640,000 after purchasing an additional 267,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,038,000 after buying an additional 118,221 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $135.50. 1,763,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.75. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

