Smithfield Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 367.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 777,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,899. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.