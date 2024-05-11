Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 2,042 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,649,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,839. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

