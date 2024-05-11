Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 184 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,543. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

