Smithfield Trust Co Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $35.92. 881,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,943. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

