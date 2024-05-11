Smithfield Trust Co Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,276,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,810 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,300,000 after acquiring an additional 324,889 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,211,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,979,000 after purchasing an additional 130,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,111,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 98,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,068,000 after purchasing an additional 527,755 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

