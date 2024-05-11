Smithfield Trust Co Makes New $88,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RF&L Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000.

Shares of FTEC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.53. 127,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,211. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $113.12 and a 52-week high of $159.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.33. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

