Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.24. 258,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,073. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $124.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.