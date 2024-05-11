Smithfield Trust Co Invests $130,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,822. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

