Smithfield Trust Co Has $164,000 Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,910 shares of company stock worth $2,159,602 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.2 %

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.42. 569,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $145.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

