Smithfield Trust Co Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.15. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.30.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

