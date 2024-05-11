Smithfield Trust Co Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 31,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. 42,931,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,966,232. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

