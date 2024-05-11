Smithfield Trust Co Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.85. 2,080,225 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

