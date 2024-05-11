Smithfield Trust Co Buys New Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVTY. TD Cowen increased their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Revvity Price Performance

NYSE:RVTY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,775. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. Revvity’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

