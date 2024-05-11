Smithfield Trust Co Buys New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,469,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2,175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.05. 47,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,589. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $64.12 and a 1 year high of $82.82.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

