Smithfield Trust Co Buys 2,236 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,595,000 after buying an additional 732,115 shares during the period.

VEU traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.35. 861,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

