Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,027 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,415 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.2 %

BK stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.44. 3,255,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,222. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

