SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $161.15 million during the quarter.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of CWYUF opened at $16.72 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
