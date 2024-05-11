SLERF Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $149.36 Million (SLERF)

SLERF (SLERF) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, SLERF has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. SLERF has a market capitalization of $149.36 million and $43.81 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SLERF token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SLERF alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SLERF

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

SLERF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.2929724 USD and is down -7.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $43,658,402.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SLERF using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SLERF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SLERF and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.