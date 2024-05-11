SKALE Network (SKL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $388.53 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $388.53 million and approximately $20.57 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network was first traded on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,361,561,004 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

