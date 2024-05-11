Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,339.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

