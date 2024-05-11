Sinclair, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Sinclair has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Sinclair has a payout ratio of -238.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sinclair to earn ($0.83) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -120.5%.

Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $954 million, a PE ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73.

Insider Activity

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.35. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Sinclair news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $408,567.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $407,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

