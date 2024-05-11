Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $140.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,312,000 after purchasing an additional 913,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,258,076,000 after buying an additional 672,941 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after buying an additional 667,034 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,423,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $147.69 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.