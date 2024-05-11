Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Silver Spike Investment had a net margin of 44.98% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Silver Spike Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Silver Spike Investment stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.28. Silver Spike Investment has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.

Silver Spike Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Silver Spike Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

About Silver Spike Investment

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

