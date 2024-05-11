Silver Spike Investment Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:SSIC)

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Silver Spike Investment has a payout ratio of 101.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Silver Spike Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SSIC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 5,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,799. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a market cap of $70.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.28. Silver Spike Investment has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

About Silver Spike Investment

Silver Spike Investment ( NASDAQ:SSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Silver Spike Investment had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 44.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silver Spike Investment will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

