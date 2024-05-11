Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) EVP Robert B. Lewis Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $47.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,220,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,924,000 after buying an additional 1,269,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,053,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,921,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,714,000 after purchasing an additional 114,849 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Silgan by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 201,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 108,942 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

