Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$14.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.33.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock traded up C$1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.14. 916,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,042. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 0.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.00%.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.