Short Interest in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Rises By 59.3%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WALDW. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waldencast by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 101,592 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 148,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Waldencast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 6,247,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 269,999 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WALDW opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. Waldencast has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

