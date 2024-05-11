Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Expands By 422.2%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 422.2% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $8.91 during midday trading on Friday. 25,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,307. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7,617.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $623,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

