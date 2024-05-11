Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Expands By 422.2%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 422.2% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $8.91 during midday trading on Friday. 25,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,307. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
