Short Interest in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Rises By 714.3%

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 714.3% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

U.S. Gold Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of U.S. Gold stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 119,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,249. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.23% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

