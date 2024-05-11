Short Interest in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Decreases By 60.6%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the April 15th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %

SLGL traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,937. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,331.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SLGL Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 229,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.99% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

