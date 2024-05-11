Short Interest in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Decreases By 60.6%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the April 15th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %
SLGL traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,937. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.
Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,331.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sol-Gel Technologies
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.