Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Declines By 61.3%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the April 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 17.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCA opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

