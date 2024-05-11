Short Interest in Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Grows By 560.1%

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,500 shares, an increase of 560.1% from the April 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 987,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Lichen China Price Performance
LICN stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. Lichen China has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.78.
About Lichen China
