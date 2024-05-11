Short Interest in Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Grows By 560.1%

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,500 shares, an increase of 560.1% from the April 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 987,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lichen China Price Performance

LICN stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. Lichen China has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

