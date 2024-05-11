Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Drops By 66.5%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the April 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Japan Airlines Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Japan Airlines stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. Japan Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Japan Airlines will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

