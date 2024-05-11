Short Interest in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Declines By 64.9%

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the April 15th total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IN8bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INAB remained flat at $1.01 during trading hours on Friday. 107,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,192. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IN8bio has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IN8bio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INAB. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the fourth quarter worth $5,216,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in IN8bio by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in IN8bio by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 78,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INAB. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

