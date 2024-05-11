Short Interest in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Declines By 93.0%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the April 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Gaucho Group Stock Down 12.1 %
VINO stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. Gaucho Group has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Gaucho Group Company Profile
