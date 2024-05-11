Short Interest in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Declines By 93.0%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the April 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gaucho Group Stock Down 12.1 %

VINO stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. Gaucho Group has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

