Short Interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Rises By 488.9%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 488.9% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Realities in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Creative Realities by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 316,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Creative Realities stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 109,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,426. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Creative Realities has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Creative Realities will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

